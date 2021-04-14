Couple, boy slain in Cotabato gun attack near school

PATAY ANG ISANG GINANG, ISANG LALAKI at isang batang lalaki matapos na sila ay ambusin sa harap ng LR Sebastian Street, Cotabato City kaninang alas 10 ng umaga.

The vehicle has identification cards believed to be that of the man and the woman identified by Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) Ali Tamal, taga Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at ang ginang na nakilala sa pangalang Norma Sapi.

Patay din ang batang lalaki na nasa loob pa ng kotse nang datnan ng mga otoridad.

Ang mga biktima ay sakay ng kulay green na Toyota Vios (NEG-7303)

Natagpuan sa crime scene ang empty shell ng 12-gauge shot gun.

Responding police rushed the victims to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.