Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 22:45 PM Sun Oct 10, 2021
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A man gone berserk killed himself and his wife and hurt five neighbors with a fragmentation grenade on Saturday in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon province.

The fatalities, Jojit,Leona, 44, and his 35-year-old wife, Remalyn, died on the spot from shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Neighbors first heard the couple quarreling loudly before an explosion ripped through their house in Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Witnesses told police probers Leona was confronting his wife over rumors purporting she was having an affair with another man before he set off the fragmentation grenade that he first showed to neighbors who tried to intervene.

Five others who were in the scene were hurt in the blast.

Neighbors said Leona was restive and seemed so agitated for several days before the incident.

Investigators from the Malaybalay City police are still trying to identify the source of the grenade that killed Leona and his spouse.

