As COVID-19 cases down, GenSan LGU lifts no movement Sunday

Local News • 12:00 PM Sat Oct 16, 2021
46
By: 
Allen Estabillo/PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The city government will finally lift its five-month “stay at home Sunday” order for residents starting October 17 as new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continued to decrease in the past two weeks.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera said Friday the City Inter-Agency Task Force (CIATF) for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases endorsed the move due to the improving Covid-19 situation here.

Rivera said the CIATF, which assessed the matter in its meeting last week, cited the decreasing number of active cases and the increasing vaccination coverage among residents.

“This is the result of the continuing support and cooperation of everyone to our front-liners and the implementation of our Covid-19 measures,” he said in a statement.

The city, which remains under general community quarantine, implemented the “stay at home Sunday”, lockdowns, and other movement restrictions starting May 10 due to a surge in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

