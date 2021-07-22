COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 21, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (191) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani,
One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 25,703 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,755 (10.72%) are active cases, 22,124 (86.08%) recoveries and 819 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.