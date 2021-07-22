  Thursday Jul, 22 2021 03:43:50 AM

COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Wed Jul 21, 2021
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 21, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (191) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 25,703 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,755 (10.72%) are active cases, 22,124 (86.08%) recoveries and 819 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 21, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 43 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 29 MAGPET MATALAM 1 2 PIGCAWAYAN 2 PIKIT TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 12 ALABEL 8 GLAN KIAMBA 13 MAASIM 43 MAITUM 7 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 17 15 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 21, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 7 LAKESEBU 1 POLOMOLOK 5 STO. NIÑO 2 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN 5 ISULAN 14 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 9 LEBAK SENTOR NINOY AQUINO 1 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 14 266 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 21, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 44 ALAMADA ARAKAN CARMEN 2 1 3 7 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 LIBUNGAN 4 MATALAM 3 TULUNAN 2 MIDSAYAP MAKILALA 3 SARANGANI PROVINCE 8 KIAMBA 4 MAASIM 7 MALAPATAN 20 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 21, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 8 KORONADAL CITY 14 NORALA 12 POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN 9 1 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 1 5 5 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 8 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 8 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 2 191 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

