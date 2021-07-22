COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 21, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (191) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 25,703 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,755 (10.72%) are active cases, 22,124 (86.08%) recoveries and 819 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.