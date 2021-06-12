  Saturday Jun, 12 2021 02:16:52 AM

COVID 19 claims 6 lives in Sox, infects 246

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Fri Jun 11, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 11, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SIX (246) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (158) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 15,393 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,232 (20.99%) are active cases, 11,706 (76.05%) recoveries and 453 (2.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development PRNEREREREM SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 11, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 50 ARAKAN 1 BANISILAN 4 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 20 MAGPET 3 MATALAM 4 PIKIT 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 36 LAKESEBU NORALA 3 7 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 49 SURALLAH 6 1 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 2 3 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 10 2 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 20 246 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 64 ALAMADA ALEOSAN CARMEN 4 2 2 5 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 1 PIGCAWAYAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 11, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 NORALA 26 2 POLOMOLOK 27 STO.NIÑO 3 SURALLAHA 4 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 1 1 T'BOLI TUPI TAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 1 ISULAN LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 1 3 REGION XII 158 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

