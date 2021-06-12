COVID 19 claims 6 lives in Sox, infects 246
24
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 11, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SIX (246) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (158) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 15,393 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,232 (20.99%) are active cases, 11,706 (76.05%) recoveries and 453 (2.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.