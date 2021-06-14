COVID 19 claims 7 lives in Sox, infects 384
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 13, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (108) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang
Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan.
One (1) reported death from Tacurong
Overall, there are a total of 16,021 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,400 (21.22%) are active cases, 12,154 (75.86%) recoveries and 465 (2.90%) COVID-19 related deaths.