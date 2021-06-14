  Monday Jun, 14 2021 01:25:39 AM

COVID 19 claims 7 lives in Sox, infects 384

HEALTH • 22:15 PM Sun Jun 13, 2021
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (108) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City 

Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong

Overall, there are a total of 16,021 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,400 (21.22%) are active cases, 12,154 (75.86%) recoveries and 465 (2.90%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 13, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 65 ALAMADA 1 ANTIPAS 4 CARMEN KABACAN 7 15 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN M'LANG 28 3 18 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 ALABEL GLAN 3 9 KIAMBA 13 MAASIM 4 MAITUM MALAPATAN 1 1 MALUNGON 7 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Pag1o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 13, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 48 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK 6 STO. NIÑO 11 SURALLAH 3 TAMPAKAN 29 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 2 14 TUPI 3 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OWALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 13, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 6 ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 5 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 13 LEBAK 5 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 3 3 29 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 384 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa3of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 13, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 37 ARAKAN CARMEN 2 2 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE GLAN MAITUM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 17 KORONADAL CITY STO. NIÑO 34 SURALLAH 3 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ISULAN 6 KALAMANSIG REGION XII 2 108 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID 19 claims 7 lives in Sox, infects 384

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 13, 2021 (6:00pm) THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (...

29 large "King Cobras" killed by North Cotabato residents since 2019

COTABATO CITY --- Another farmer in North Cotabato province killed with a machete a large adult King Cobra, the 29th since late 2019 in what seemed a...

4 Abu Sayyaf members, 2 of them kidnappers, killed in Jolo shootout

COTABATO CITY --- State operatives killed four  Abu Sayyaf members, two of them wanted kidnappers, in a shootout in Jolo town in Sulu before...

"King Cobra" napatay ng magsasaka sa Tulunan, North Cotabato

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Matagal na sinusubaybayan ng mga magsasaka ng Sitio Saban, Barangay Maybula ang King Cobra na ito o mas kilala sa tawag na...

COVID-19 cases in Kidapawan manageable, mayor says

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Manageable naman ang COVID-19 cases sa lungsod, yan ang pahayag ni City Mayor Joseph Evangelista nang tanungin kung pabor ba...