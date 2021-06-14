COVID 19 claims 7 lives in Sox, infects 384

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (108) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong

Overall, there are a total of 16,021 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,400 (21.22%) are active cases, 12,154 (75.86%) recoveries and 465 (2.90%) COVID-19 related deaths.