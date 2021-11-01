  Monday Nov, 01 2021 05:37:12 PM

Covid-19 facility in Maguindanao to be completed in 70 days

HEALTH • 14:45 PM Mon Nov 1, 2021
20
By: 
BIO-BARMM

COTABATO CITY—As part of Bangsamoro Government’s continuous effort in addressing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the region, a 100-bed capacity of Covid-19 isolation facility is being constructed at Datu Odin Sinsuat District Hospital in Maguindanao.
 
“Ang 100-bed capacity isolation facility na ito ay walang kapareho ang design sa buong Pilipinas [...] unique ito at tatapusin natin ito within 70 days, In Shaa Allah,” said Minister ofMinistry of Public Work (MPW)  Edward U. Guerra, who led the groundbreaking ceremony of the said facility on October 29, 2021.
 
“But we have to stick to the policy of the Chief Minster Ahod B. Ebrahim na gawing permanente instead of semi-permanent, at gawin na rin expansion hospital, kung wala na ang Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
 
Accordingly, the isolation center in Datu Odin Sinsuat will be the largest among the nine facilities constructed in the entire BARMM region. This will also be the 4th Covid-19 facility to be constructed in Maguindanao, apart from Buluan, Sultan Kudarat, and North Upi.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ebrahim said, “the Bangsamoro Government extends its warmest thanks to the good people of Datu Odin Sinsuat for partnering with us in combating Covid-19 through the installation of this isolation and treatment facility”.
 
“Community isolation center give people, who are experiencing mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, a safe place to isolate and can help conserve facility resources,” Ebrahim added.
 
Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas said, “the groundbreaking ceremony is part of the activities of Ministry of Health (MOH), at puspusan na rin po pag-upgrade ng ating mga hospitals at pagpapatayo din ng much needed infrastructure facilities.” (Bangsamoro Information Office)

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and text that says 'WELCOME the GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY 100-BED CAPACITY ITY ISOLATION CENTER FOR COVID-19 A ODIN Û””SUAT DISTRICT. HOSPITAL, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao UIN HOSPITAL'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 1, 2021)

HEADLINES 1   NDBC TIMRA reporter Dondon Dinoy, patay sa pamamaril sa Bansalan, Davao del Sur. Narito ang ilan sa kanyang unedited report sa...

Bong Go helps Monkayo transport workers, assures more help from govt

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's office extended additional assistance to transport workers affected by the pandemic during the Land Transportation...

P5.3-M worth cocaine seized in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities seized P5.3 million worth of cocaine from a dealer entrapped over the weekend in Sitangkai island town in Tawi-Tawi...

Covid-19 facility in Maguindanao to be completed in 70 days

COTABATO CITY—As part of Bangsamoro Government’s continuous effort in addressing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the region, a 100-bed...

BARMM MSMEs, consumers adopt digital transformation — MTIT

COTABATO CITY—Since the onset of the pandemic, the country, including the Bangsamoro region, has engaged widely in electronic or e-commerce such as...