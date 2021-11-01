Covid-19 facility in Maguindanao to be completed in 70 days

COTABATO CITY—As part of Bangsamoro Government’s continuous effort in addressing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the region, a 100-bed capacity of Covid-19 isolation facility is being constructed at Datu Odin Sinsuat District Hospital in Maguindanao.



“Ang 100-bed capacity isolation facility na ito ay walang kapareho ang design sa buong Pilipinas [...] unique ito at tatapusin natin ito within 70 days, In Shaa Allah,” said Minister ofMinistry of Public Work (MPW) Edward U. Guerra, who led the groundbreaking ceremony of the said facility on October 29, 2021.



“But we have to stick to the policy of the Chief Minster Ahod B. Ebrahim na gawing permanente instead of semi-permanent, at gawin na rin expansion hospital, kung wala na ang Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.



Accordingly, the isolation center in Datu Odin Sinsuat will be the largest among the nine facilities constructed in the entire BARMM region. This will also be the 4th Covid-19 facility to be constructed in Maguindanao, apart from Buluan, Sultan Kudarat, and North Upi.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ebrahim said, “the Bangsamoro Government extends its warmest thanks to the good people of Datu Odin Sinsuat for partnering with us in combating Covid-19 through the installation of this isolation and treatment facility”.



“Community isolation center give people, who are experiencing mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, a safe place to isolate and can help conserve facility resources,” Ebrahim added.



Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas said, “the groundbreaking ceremony is part of the activities of Ministry of Health (MOH), at puspusan na rin po pag-upgrade ng ating mga hospitals at pagpapatayo din ng much needed infrastructure facilities.” (Bangsamoro Information Office)