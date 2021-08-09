  Monday Aug, 09 2021 01:32:29 AM

COVID-19: GenSan has 65 of region's 271 new cases

Local News • 19:15 PM Sun Aug 8, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (271) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTY-SIX (86) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 29,541 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,097 (10.48%) are active cases, 25,491 (86.29%) recoveries and 948 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

