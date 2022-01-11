COVID-19 infection in Region 12 rises to 66

COTABATO CITY -- The health department in Region 12 has recorded 66 new infections, 32 of them were from Gen.Santos City and 11 in Kidapawan City.

It also recorded 13 patients to have recovered.

One patient from Gen. Santos City has died due to COVID-19 related diseases.

Overall, there are a total of 57,391 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 284 (0.49%) are active cases, 54,775 (95.44%) recoveries and 2,313 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.