COVID-19 infection in Region 12 rises to 66

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Tue Jan 11, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -- The health department in Region 12 has recorded 66 new infections, 32 of them were from Gen.Santos City and 11 in Kidapawan City.

It also recorded 13 patients to have recovered.

One patient from Gen. Santos City has died due to COVID-19 related diseases.

Overall, there are a total of 57,391 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 284 (0.49%) are active cases, 54,775 (95.44%) recoveries and 2,313 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 11, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 32 CARMEN 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 11 LIBUNGAN 1 MATALAM M'LANG 1 1 1 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT TULUNAN SARANGANIPRO 2 1 ALABEL KIAMBA 2 3 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JANUARY 11. 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 2 2 1 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 ISULAN REGION XII 1 66 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 11, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 7 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KABACAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY NORALA REGION XII 2 3 13 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

