COVID-19 infection sa Region 12 tumaas pa lalo, ngayon 83 na ang bagong kaso

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 12, 2022 (6:00 PM)

EIGHTY-THREE (83) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX (6) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 57,473 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 358 (0.62%) are active cases, 54,781 (95.32%) recoveries and 2,315 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.