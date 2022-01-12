COVID-19 infection sa Region 12 tumaas pa lalo, ngayon 83 na ang bagong kaso
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 12, 2022 (6:00 PM)
EIGHTY-THREE (83) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
SIX (6) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 57,473 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 358 (0.62%) are active cases, 54,781 (95.32%) recoveries and 2,315 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.