  Wednesday Jan, 12 2022 10:04:00 PM

COVID-19 infection sa Region 12 tumaas pa lalo, ngayon 83 na ang bagong kaso

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Wed Jan 12, 2022
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 12, 2022 (6:00 PM)

EIGHTY-THREE (83) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX (6) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 57,473 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 358 (0.62%) are active cases, 54,781 (95.32%) recoveries and 2,315 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 12, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 37 ARAKAN 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 6 MAKILALA 3 MIDSAYAP 8 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 2 1 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY 4 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 3 1 TANTANGAN TUPI 1 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JANUARY 12, 2022 6:00 PM ÛKURAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 2 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN TACURONG CITY 2 2 REGION XII 83 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phiippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region AS FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES JANUARY 12, 2022 6:00 PM COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 1 PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA LUTAYAN 3 1 REGION XII 6 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pag1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

