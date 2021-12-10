COVID-19 infections in Region 12 up on Dec. 10
32
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 10, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
EIGHT ( 8 ) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 56,892 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 329 (0.58%) are active cases, 54,305 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,240 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.