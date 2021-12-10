COVID-19 infections in Region 12 up on Dec. 10

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 10, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHT ( 8 ) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 56,892 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 329 (0.58%) are active cases, 54,305 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,240 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.