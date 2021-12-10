  Friday Dec, 10 2021 10:48:42 PM

COVID-19 infections in Region 12 up on Dec. 10

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Fri Dec 10, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 10, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHT ( 8 ) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,892 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 329 (0.58%) are active cases, 54,305 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,240 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republác fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OALOPFIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE KIAMBA MAASIM 1 3 MAITUM 1 MALUNGON 5 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 3 NORALA STO. IÑO 1 1 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN REGION XII 1 22 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phiippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS DECEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL GLAN 2 1 1 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK TUPI REGION XII 1 2 1 8 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

