COVID-19 new infections in Region 12 below 100, recovery at 266

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Sun Jul 4, 2021
35
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 04, 2021 (6:00pm)

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Overall, there are a total of 21,983 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,191 (14.52%) are active cases, 18,106 (82.36%) recoveries and 682 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 4, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 57 BANISILAN KABACAN 1 4 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 2 MAKILALA M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 7 ALABEL 1 GLAN KIAMBA MAASIM 1 1 2 2 1 MAITUM MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 2 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 1 1 LUTAYAN 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 6 REGION XII 99 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 67 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS 3 1 1 BANISILAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 11 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 7 KIAMBA MAASIM 7 6 MALUNGON 10 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 4, 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 54 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 27 3 TAMPAKAN 7 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 ESPERANZA 6 ISULAN 8 LAMBAYONG 9 LEBAK 10 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 17 266 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

