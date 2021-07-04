COVID-19 new infections in Region 12 below 100, recovery at 266

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 04, 2021 (6:00pm)

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 21,983 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,191 (14.52%) are active cases, 18,106 (82.36%) recoveries and 682 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.