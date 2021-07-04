COVID-19 new infections in Region 12 below 100, recovery at 266
35
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 04, 2021 (6:00pm)
NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW RECOVERIES
FOUR (4) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
Overall, there are a total of 21,983 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,191 (14.52%) are active cases, 18,106 (82.36%) recoveries and 682 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.