COVID-19: One death, 261 new infections, 132 healed in Sox

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 22, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (132) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 59,446 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,662 (2.80%) are active cases, 55,434 (93.25%) recoveries and 2,330 (3.92%) COVID-19 related deaths.