COVID-19: One death, 261 new infections, 132 healed in Sox

HEALTH • 06:15 AM Sun Jan 23, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 22, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (132) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 59,446 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,662 (2.80%) are active cases, 55,434 (93.25%) recoveries and 2,330 (3.92%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TFLEEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 22, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 60 ALEOSAN CARMEN 1 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 7 21 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 4 6 M'LANG 8 PRESIDENT ROXAS COTABATO PROVINCE 3 KORONADAL CITY 49 LAKESEBU POLOMOLOK 2 38 STO. NIÑO 4 SURALLAH 15 TANTANGAN f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department fHealth CenfHelhDvlo Development for Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 22, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 3 3 2 2 22 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 261 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 22, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 81 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 11 2 MAKILALA 3 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK REGION XII 10 2 19 132 f Development Socesksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page (Page1of1) of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

