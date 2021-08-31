COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 379 new cases, 95 of whom from GenSan, 45 from Banga, SoCot

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (379) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY (230) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 37,054 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,729 (12.76%) are active cases, 31,147 (84.06%) recoveries and 1,172 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.