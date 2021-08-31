COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 379 new cases, 95 of whom from GenSan, 45 from Banga, SoCot
13
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (379) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY (230) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 37,054 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,729 (12.76%) are active cases, 31,147 (84.06%) recoveries and 1,172 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.