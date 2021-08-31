  Tuesday Aug, 31 2021 06:55:42 PM

COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 379 new cases, 95 of whom from GenSan, 45 from Banga, SoCot

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Tue Aug 31, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (379) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY (230) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 37,054 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,729 (12.76%) are active cases, 31,147 (84.06%) recoveries and 1,172 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 31, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 95 ALEOSAN 5 ARAKAN CARMEN 8 6 MAGPET 19 PIKIT 2 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 14 ALABEL 2 GLAN KIAMBA MAASIM 16 6 11 7 MAITUM MALUNGON 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pae1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 31, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 45 39 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN 24 22 TANTANGAN 9 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA ISULAN 6 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 12 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 8 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 379 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 31, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 85 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 1 ARAKAN 5 CARMEN 4 MAKILALA 15 MATALAM 10 M'LANG 27 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 2 SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 MAASIM 4 MALAPATAN 14 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region P REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 31, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 11 NORALA 1 TAMPAKAN 6 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 12 COLUMBIO 5 LAMBAYONG 8 PRESIDENT ROXAS SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 4 230 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

