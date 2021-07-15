COVID-19 UPDATE: 11 die, 218 new cases, 186 recover
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (218) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (186) NEW RECOVERIES
ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 24,329 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,086 (12.68%) are active cases, 20,462 (84.11%) recoveries and 777 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.