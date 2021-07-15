COVID-19 UPDATE: 11 die, 218 new cases, 186 recover

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (218) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (186) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 24,329 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,086 (12.68%) are active cases, 20,462 (84.11%) recoveries and 777 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.