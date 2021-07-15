  Thursday Jul, 15 2021 10:40:55 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 11 die, 218 new cases, 186 recover

HEALTH • 23:45 PM Wed Jul 14, 2021
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (218) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (186) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 24,329 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,086 (12.68%) are active cases, 20,462 (84.11%) recoveries and 777 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 14, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 56 BANISILAN 8 CARMEN 4 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 5 MAKILALA 5 MIDSAYAP PRESIDENT ROXAS 11 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 8 GLAN KIAMBA 17 5 MAASIM 3 MAITUM 1 MALAPATAN 8 MALUNGON 6 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OALOFFI REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 14, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 20 9 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 28 STO. NIÑO 1 SURALLAH 3 TAMPAKAN 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 ISULAN LEBAK 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 218 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 14, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 64 BANISILAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 1 13 2 MATALAM PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 2 KIAMBA 20 MALAPATAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 4, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 38 NORALA 8 POLOMOLOK 15 TANTANGAN 8 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 ESPERANZA 1 LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO REGION XII 2 2 186 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

