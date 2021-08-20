COVID-19 UPDATE: 12 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Soccsksargen, 319 new infections
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 19, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (319) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW RECOVERIES
TWELVE (12) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. The 32,097th reported confirmed case, 58 years old female. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Pleural Effusion, Diabetes Mellitus , COVID-19 Confirmed.
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 32,414 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,346 (10.32%) are active cases, 27,998 (86.37%) recoveries and 1,065 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.