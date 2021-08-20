  Friday Aug, 20 2021 04:06:01 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 12 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Soccsksargen, 319 new infections

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Thu Aug 19, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 19, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (319) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (261) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. The 32,097th reported confirmed case, 58 years old female. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Pleural Effusion, Diabetes Mellitus , COVID-19 Confirmed.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 32,414 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,346 (10.32%) are active cases, 27,998 (86.37%) recoveries and 1,065 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 19, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 63 ALAMADA 11 ANTIPAS ARAKAN BANISILAN 18 9 CARMEN 6 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 13 LIBUNGAN 5 MATALAM MIDSAYAP M'LANG 16 7 21 4 1 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 6 TULUNAN 15 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 19, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 30 7 NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 14 9 SURALLAH 7 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 1 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 2 1 4 ESPERANZA ISULAN 7 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 3 13 LEBAK LUTAYAN 1 (Page2 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 19, 2021 6:00 PM PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 319 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFICEN REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 19, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 132 ALAMADA 2 ALEOSAN 1 ARAKAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 10 LIBUNGAN 5 MAGPET 1 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 26 BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 15 LAKESEBU NORALA 2 11 18 POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN 6 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 19 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 2 COLUMBIO 3 ESPERANZA 7 ISULAN 4 LAMBAYONG 5 LEBAK 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 261 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

