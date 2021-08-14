COVID-19 update: 17 dead, 204 new infections in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-FOUR (204) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-THREE (263) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Three (3) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 30,590 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,058 (10.00%) are active cases, 26,523 (86.70%) recoveries and 1,004 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.