  Saturday Aug, 14 2021

COVID-19 update: 17 dead, 204 new infections in Region 12

05:30 AM Sat Aug 14, 2021
9
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FOUR (204) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-THREE (263) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Three (3) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 30,590 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,058 (10.00%) are active cases, 26,523 (86.70%) recoveries and 1,004 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.

