COVID 19 UPDATE: 17 die due to COVID related diseases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FIVE (275) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (295) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from President Roxas, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal

One (1) reported death Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 19,082 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,824 (20.04%) are active cases, 14,704 (77.06%) recoveries and 552 (2.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.