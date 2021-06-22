COVID 19 UPDATE: 17 die due to COVID related diseases
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FIVE (275) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (295) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from President Roxas, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal
One (1) reported death Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 19,082 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,824 (20.04%) are active cases, 14,704 (77.06%) recoveries and 552 (2.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.