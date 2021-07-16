  Friday Jul, 16 2021 10:23:58 PM

COVID-19 update: 305 patients recover, 122 new infection, 4 deaths

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Fri Jul 16, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIVE (305) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 24,581 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,766 (11.25%) are active cases, 21,022 (85.52%) recoveries and 789 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 16, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSC NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 64 ARAKAN CARMEN M'LANG 1 1 1 1 PRESIDENT ROXAS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 1 3 POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 1 5 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 3 1 11 LAMBAYONG f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 16, 2021 6:00 PM LEBAK 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 6 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 17 122 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 6, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 58 BANISILAN 1 CARMEN 4 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 2 MAGPET 5 MATALAM 3 M'LANG 6 PIGCAWAYAN 1 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 31 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 153 TANTANGAN 2 10 f Development DOH Center for Health Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region EFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 6, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 7 5 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 3 305 f Development DOH Center for Health Devl Soccsksargen (Page2 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 update: 305 patients recover, 122 new infection, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

Cotabato Light accredited customer service center resumes

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company accredited customer service center located at Al Nor Commercial Complex resumes operation...

Magelco announces power curtailment in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

To all member-consumers served by DOS Feeder. What: CURTAILMENT OF M4 CAPITON SUBSTATION When: July 16, 2021 (Friday) Time: 6 PM to 10 PM...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption on July 18

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary line in portions of Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, the Cotabato Light and Power...

Widow of C-130 crash fatality assail slow DNA matching 

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the...