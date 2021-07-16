COVID-19 update: 305 patients recover, 122 new infection, 4 deaths
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-FIVE (305) NEW RECOVERIES
FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from General Santos City,
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 24,581 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,766 (11.25%) are active cases, 21,022 (85.52%) recoveries and 789 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.