COVID-19 update: 305 patients recover, 122 new infection, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIVE (305) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 24,581 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,766 (11.25%) are active cases, 21,022 (85.52%) recoveries and 789 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.