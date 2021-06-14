COVID 19 UPDATE: 368 patients recover, 280 new infections, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (280) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (368) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 16,300 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (20.25%) are active cases, 12,522 (76.82%) recoveries and 475 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.