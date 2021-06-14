COVID 19 UPDATE: 368 patients recover, 280 new infections, 10 deaths
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (280) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (368) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 16,300 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (20.25%) are active cases, 12,522 (76.82%) recoveries and 475 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.