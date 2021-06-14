  Monday Jun, 14 2021 07:13:57 PM

COVID 19 UPDATE: 368 patients recover, 280 new infections, 10 deaths

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Mon Jun 14, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (280) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (368) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 16,300 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,301 (20.25%) are active cases, 12,522 (76.82%) recoveries and 475 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 14, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 48 ANTIPAS 4 CARMEN 4 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 20 10 MATALAM 1 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 17 5 PIGCAWAYAN 2 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 2 9 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 14. 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 38 LAKESEBU NORALA 20 5 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 22 TAMPAKAN 18 26 T'BOLI 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 LEBAK 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 1 12 REGION XII 280 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 14, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 77 LIBUNGAN 2 M'LANG 15 MAKILALA MATALAM 2 9 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 1 25 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page 1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 4, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 93 POLOMOLOK 27 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 1 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 7 BAGUMBAYAN 16 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN 10 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 10 LEBAK LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 7 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 53 368 f Development DOH Center for Health (Page2 Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

