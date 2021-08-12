  Thursday Aug, 12 2021 05:18:43 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 7 die, 214 new infections, 173 recover in Region 12

HEALTH • 09:30 AM Thu Aug 12, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates

COTABATO CITY  - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (214) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (173) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok , South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi , South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Overall, there are a total of 30,231 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,130 (10.35%) are active cases, 26,117 (86.39%) recoveries and 979 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region LONALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 11, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 2 POLOMOLOK 19 TANTANGAN 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6 ISULAN 6 LAMBAYONG 2 LEBAK 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 214 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 11, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 29 ALAMADA BANISILAN 1 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 27 MAGPET 3 MATALAM M'LANG 18 PIKIT 4 TULUNAN 12 f DevemeoccsksargenRegion Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region DIOHAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 11, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 11 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 9 2 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 6 ISULAN 11 LAMBAYONG LEBAK LUTAYAN 12 2 1 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 173 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

