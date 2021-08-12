COVID-19 UPDATE: 7 die, 214 new infections, 173 recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (214) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (173) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok , South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi , South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Overall, there are a total of 30,231 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,130 (10.35%) are active cases, 26,117 (86.39%) recoveries and 979 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.