COVID-19 UPDATE: 7 die, 214 new infections, 173 recover in Region 12
60
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 11, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (214) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (173) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Polomolok , South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tupi , South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Overall, there are a total of 30,231 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,130 (10.35%) are active cases, 26,117 (86.39%) recoveries and 979 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.