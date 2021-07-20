COVID-19 update: 800 total deaths since March 2020 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 19, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS raising death toll to 800 to date.

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 25,172 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,585 (10.27%) are active cases, 21,783 (86.54%) recoveries and 800 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.