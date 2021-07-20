COVID-19 update: 800 total deaths since March 2020 in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 19, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS raising death toll to 800 to date.
One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 25,172 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,585 (10.27%) are active cases, 21,783 (86.54%) recoveries and 800 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.