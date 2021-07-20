  Tuesday Jul, 20 2021 01:06:28 AM

COVID-19 update: 800 total deaths since March 2020 in Region 12

HEALTH • 22:15 PM Mon Jul 19, 2021
17
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 19, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS raising death toll to 800 to date.

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 25,172 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,585 (10.27%) are active cases, 21,783 (86.54%) recoveries and 800 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 19, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 55 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 1 ARAKAN KABACAN 1 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 2 3 MATALAM 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 14 GLAN 2 KIAMBA 4 MAASIM MALUNGON 1 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OHALOFPICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 19. 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE LAKESEBU NORALA 2 1 POLOMOLOK 1 TAMPAKAN 1 T'BOLI 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 1 KALAMANSIG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 118 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 19, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 75 ANTIPAS 3 ARAKAN 1 CARMEN KABACAN 2 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 MAGPET MATALAM 1 1 M'LANG 6 PRESIDENT ROXAS 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 GLAN KIAMBA 23 3 92 MAITUM f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PONA MMERAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 19, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 19 POLOMOLOK 24 10 STO. NIÑO TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 2 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN 4 7 LAMBAYONG 7 LEBAK SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 7 308 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

