COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 341 new infections recorded in Region 12

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (341) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,

One (1) reported death from General Santos City,

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,055 (11.68%) are active cases, 29,532 (85.08%) recoveries and 1,119 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.