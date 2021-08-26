  Thursday Aug, 26 2021 05:23:06 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 341 new infections recorded in Region 12

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Wed Aug 25, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (341) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, 

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,055 (11.68%) are active cases, 29,532 (85.08%) recoveries and 1,119 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 25, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 96 ALAMADA 10 ARAKAN BANISILAN 8 1 4 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 LIBUNGAN 4 7 MAGPET 8 MAKILALA 5 MATALAM 3 MIDSAYAP 13 M'LANG PRESIDENT ROXAS 8 6 TULUNAN 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region 1OMALOFFICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 25, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY 23 LAKESEBU 5 POLOMOLOK 1 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN 10 T'BOLI 12 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 16 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 9 KALAMANSAIG 7 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 27 17 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 24 341 f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region H REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 25, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 30 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 7 3 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 2 5 BANISILAN CARMEN 12 7 6 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 22 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 6 2 MATALAM 2 M'LANG 32 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ALTH PFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 25, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY NORALA 10 2 POLOMOLOK 39 TANTANGAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 1 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 3 5 ISULAN 14 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 12 TACURONG CITY 3 17 REGION XII 247 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

