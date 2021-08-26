COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 341 new infections recorded in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (341) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES
NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,
One (1) reported death from General Santos City,
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 34,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,055 (11.68%) are active cases, 29,532 (85.08%) recoveries and 1,119 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.