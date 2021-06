COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 today reported 72 new cases in the region with 34 recovery but no reported death.

In a bulletin released at 7 a.m. Saturday, the Ministry of Health said Maguindanao had the highest tally at 24 followed by BAsilan and Lamitan with 20 and Cotabato City with 18.

