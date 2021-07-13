  Tuesday Jul, 13 2021 10:51:08 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records 10 deaths, 336 new infections, 225 recovery

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Tue Jul 13, 2021
62
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 24,111 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,065 (12.71%) are active cases, 20,276 (84.09%) recoveries and 766 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES JULY 13, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 56 CARMEN 2 KABACAN 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 9 4 MATALAM 3 M'LANG 12 PIGCAWAYAN 9 PIKIT 1 PRESIDENT ROXAS TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 1 ALABEL 12 GLAN 10 KIAMBA MAASIM 21 16 MAITUM 27 MALAPATAN 14 MALUNGON 11 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 44 LAKESEBU 7 NORALA 3 POLOMOLO OK STO. NIÑO 11 3 SURALLAH 7 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN 6 T'BOLI 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 11 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN 6 KALAMANSIG 5 LAMBAYONG 4 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY 1 2 REGION XII 336 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 3, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 70 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 4 1 MAGPET MATALAM 2 1 M'LANG 2 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 3 GLAN 46 KIAMBA MAASIM 7 22 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES JULY 13, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY 26 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 13 SURALLAH 1 TAMPAKAN 7 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ISULAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO REGION XII 3 2 225 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records 10 deaths, 336 new infections, 225 recovery

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 13, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-...

MOH-BARMM offers medical scholarships to Bangsamoro students

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro graduates of pre-medical courses may avail themselves of free medical schooling as the Ministry of Health (MOH) offers...

Enemy clans in in Maguindanao bury hatchets

MAGUINDANAO --- Two feudal Moro clans, locked in a deadly “rido” that exacted heavy fatalities on both sides, reconciled after a dialogue in Cotabato...

Cops mull CCTV for buses, marshalls

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here has recommended the deployment of marshalls and installation of CCTV cameras in all passenger buses plying...

DOH-12 records 237 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 12, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-...