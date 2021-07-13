COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records 10 deaths, 336 new infections, 225 recovery
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 24,111 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,065 (12.71%) are active cases, 20,276 (84.09%) recoveries and 766 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.