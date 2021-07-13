COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records 10 deaths, 336 new infections, 225 recovery

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 13, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 24,111 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,065 (12.71%) are active cases, 20,276 (84.09%) recoveries and 766 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.