COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records a whooping 413 new infections, 79 in Koronadal

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Thu Jun 10, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (413) NEW CONFIRMED CASES, the highest single day tally of new infections.

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (366) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 15,146 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,149 (20.79%) are active cases, 11,548 (76.24%) recoveries and 447 (2.95%) COVID-19 related deaths.

