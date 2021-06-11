COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records a whooping 413 new infections, 79 in Koronadal
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (413) NEW CONFIRMED CASES, the highest single day tally of new infections.
THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (366) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 15,146 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,149 (20.79%) are active cases, 11,548 (76.24%) recoveries and 447 (2.95%) COVID-19 related deaths.