COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 267 new cases, 255 recover

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Wed Jun 9, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 14,733 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,110 (21.11%) are active cases, 11,182 (75.90%) recoveries and 439 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 9, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 75 ALAMADA 14 ALEOSAN 8 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 1 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 40 LIBUNGAN 2 MAGPET 1 MAKILALA PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 11 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 11 GLAN 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 9, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 7 KORONADAL CITY 4 LAKESEBU 3 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 13 TAMPAKAN 3 2 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 3 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 6 2 5 LEBAK LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 22 267 f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 40 CARMEN KABACAN PIGCAWAYAN 18 7 3 9 ALEOSAN LIBUNGAN ANTIPAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 1 KIAMBA 9 MAITUM 8 MALAPATAN 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGEX REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OFJUNE 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 8 LAKESEBU 72 3 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 29 1 TAMPAKAN 6 TANTANGAN 10 T'BOLI 8 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 6 1 ISULAN 5 KALAMANSIG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 5 REGION XII 1 255 f DOH Center for Health .lS Region (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

