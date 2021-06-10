COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 267 new cases, 255 recover

COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 14,733 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,110 (21.11%) are active cases, 11,182 (75.90%) recoveries and 439 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.