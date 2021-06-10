COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 267 new cases, 255 recover
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 9, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 14,733 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,110 (21.11%) are active cases, 11,182 (75.90%) recoveries and 439 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.