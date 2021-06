COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 223 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 5, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (223) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 13,621 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,849 (20.92%) are active cases, 10,362 (76.07%) recoveries and 408 (3%) COVID-19 related deaths.