  Sunday Jun, 13 2021 12:20:49 AM

COVID 19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 340 healed, 244 new infections

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Sat Jun 12, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 12, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY (340) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

▪️One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

▪️One (1) reported death from Libungan 

▪️One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

▪️One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 15,637 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,131 (20.02%) are active cases, 12,046 (77.04%) recoveries and 548 (3.50%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 12, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 52 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 6 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 2 6 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 6 GLAN KIAMBA 9 11 MAASIM MAITUM 2 1 6 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 12, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 16 LAKESEBU 18 NORALA 7 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÃO 33 SURALLAH 3 1 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 1 BAGUMBAYAN 4 ISULAN 8 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 2 PALIMBANG 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 27 242 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 12, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 60 ANTIPAS ARAKAN CARMEN 2 3 3 35 KIDAPAWAN CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 44 GLLAN 5 KIAMBA 8 MAASIM 11 MAITUM MALAPATAN 11 2 MALUNGONG 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus H REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 12, 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM BANGA KORONADAL CITY 9 16 NORALA 12 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 20 TANTANGAN 1 7 T'BOLI TUPI 17 3 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO 3 ESPERANZA 5 ISULAN 6 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 10 TACURONG CITY 2 33 REGION XII 340 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

