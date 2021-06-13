COVID 19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 340 healed, 244 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 12, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY (340) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Libungan

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 15,637 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,131 (20.02%) are active cases, 12,046 (77.04%) recoveries and 548 (3.50%) COVID-19 related deaths.