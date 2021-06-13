COVID 19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 340 healed, 244 new infections
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 12, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY (340) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Libungan
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 15,637 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,131 (20.02%) are active cases, 12,046 (77.04%) recoveries and 548 (3.50%) COVID-19 related deaths.