COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 164 new cases; 76 new recoveries, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (164) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-SIX (76) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, the 8122nd reported confirmed case, 40 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome on top of Septic Shock Secondary to Pneumonia High Risk; Diabetic Ketoacidosis; Status Post Renal Transplant (2014); COVID-19 Severe.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 8347th reported confirmed case, 68 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure, COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical, Acute Coronary Syndrome Non-STEMI Myocardial Infarction, Atrial Fibrillation in Rapid Ventricular Response, Hypertension Cardio Vascular Disease.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, the 8415th reported confirmed case, 73 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID Pneumonia Severe.

One (1) reported death from T'boli, the 8664th reported confirmed case, 71 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID Pneumonia Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 8,827 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,431 (16.21%) are active cases, 7,105 (80.49%) recoveries and 289 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.