  Saturday May, 15 2021 03:25:40 AM

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 164 new cases; 76 new recoveries, 4 deaths

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Fri May 14, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (164) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-SIX (76) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, the 8122nd reported confirmed case, 40 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome on top of Septic Shock Secondary to Pneumonia High Risk; Diabetic Ketoacidosis; Status Post Renal Transplant (2014); COVID-19 Severe.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 8347th reported confirmed case, 68 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure, COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical, Acute Coronary Syndrome Non-STEMI Myocardial Infarction, Atrial Fibrillation in Rapid Ventricular Response, Hypertension Cardio Vascular Disease.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, the 8415th reported confirmed case, 73 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID Pneumonia Severe.

One (1) reported death from T'boli, the 8664th reported confirmed case, 71 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID Pneumonia Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 8,827 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,431 (16.21%) are active cases, 7,105 (80.49%) recoveries and 289 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 14, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCITY CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 42 ARAKAN CARMEN KABACAN 3 2 1 2 LIBUNGAN M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 ALABEL KIAMBA MAITUM 2 1 3 1 MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 14, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 41 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK 30 SURALLAH 3 T'BOLI 20 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 1 ISULAN REGION XII 1 164 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'MENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 35 ARAKNA BANISILAN 1 5 KABACAN LIBUNGAN 2 2 MIDSAYAP SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 GLAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 16 1 1 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 KALAMANSIG LEBAK TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 2 2 76 (Page1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 164 new cases; 76 new recoveries, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 14, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (164) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEVENTY-SIX (76) NEW RECOVERIES FOUR...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 14, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES 1    ANTI-COVID VACCINES na nalagay sa freezer NA walang kuryente sa Makilala, North Cotabato, sira na at...

Koronadal Vice Mayor Miguel, positibo sa Covid-19; Councilor Abris, acting VM ngayon

KORONADAL CITY -- Matapos magpositibo sa COVID-19 si Koronaal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena, ngayon naman ay si Vice Mayor Peter Miguel Si Miguel ay...

Puroks, barangays, isinailalim sa granular lockdown sa Koronadal City

Mga purok sa iilang barangay sa lungsod ng Koronadal na isinailalim sa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) bunsod ng tumataas na kaso ng...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 13, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINE 1   CORONVAC vaccines sa Makilala, North Cotabato, posibleng nasira dahil naka-off ang pinaglagyang freezer...