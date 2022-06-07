CSC BARMM stops accepting application for eligibility exams

PORMAL nang inanunsyo ng Civil Service Commision for BARMM, na sarado na ang online registration para sa mga aplikante sa August 7, 2022 Civil Service Exam pen and paper test (CSE-PPT.)

Sa mga nakakuha naman ng slots, hintayin na lamang ang confirmation email.

Many applicants who tried to submit the applications personally on June 2 by queueing on the night of June 1 were dismayed.

"We are caught unaware, there was no formal announcement, the CSC-BARMM did a disservice to applicants like me, this is cheating," one applicant who asked not to be named said.

"The registraiton on line was so quick," another applicant said. "In just few seconds since I tried to log in, nag error na, meaning full na," she said.

"I hope CSC will sked another profession and subprof exams," she added.

No word yet from CSC BARMM.