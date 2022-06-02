CSC examination applicants, dumagsa sa BARMM compound, filing of application pinagpaliban

ADVISORY ON THE FILING FOR THE CONDUCT OF CSE-PPT ON 7 AUGUST 2022 IN COTABATO CITY

Due to the untoward circumstances tonight, 1 June 2022, a night before the originally scheduled filing of applications on 2 June 2022 for the conduct of the Career Service Examinations-Pen and Paper Test (Professional and Sub-Professional Levels) on 7 August 2022 in Cotabato City, we regret to inform the public that we are POSTPONING the said filing to a later date.

Public health and safety amidst the pandemic is still our top priority and pushing through with the scheduled filing considering the current situation would put our examination applicants' health and safety in jeopardy.

As such, interested applicants are advised to await the final advisory on the opening of the filing of examination applications thru this official page.

We apologize for the inconvenience and we hope for your understanding.

CSC for BARMM