DA-12 extends livelihood aid to conflict-infested barangay in Palimbang

KORONADAL CITY - Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Brgy. Domolol, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat received livelihood assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) 12.

Through the Barangay Extension Service Operation (BESO) Outreach Program initiated by DA 12 Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen, over PhP 1.2-Million worth of agricultural projects was turned over by the agency to the IP-beneficiaries.

The said activity was the 6th BESO program held across SOCCSKSARGEN Region.

"Asahan po ninyo na tutulong at tutugon ang DA 12 sa mga pangangailangan ninyo dahil iyan po ang mandato namin... Sisiguraduhin namin na ang lahat ng mga magsasaka ay makikinabang sa programa at proyekto ng ating ahensiya", said director Mangelen.

He also urged them to avail the projects and assistance from the “Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran Para sa Kababayang Katutubo” or 4Ks Program, a comprehensive program of DA intended to help in the development of tribal communities.

"Katulad ng BESO program, ang 4Ks ay nakatutok din sa pagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan ng ating mga minamahal na IPs," the director said.

In his message of support, Mayor Joenime Kapina believed that this program will address the insurgency in their area.

"Ngayon, wala ng dahilan upang magrebelde sila sa pamahalaan... Isa ang programang ito sa makapagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa aming lugar," Hon. Kapina said.

Moreover, as shared by Lumawan Dewig, IP Mandatory Representative, he said that the interventions given by the DA 12 were the first-ever livelihood projects from the government given to their community.

"Simula noong nagbalik kami sa pamahalaan, nakita namin ang tulong nila sa amin...Salamat dahil hindi po ninyo kami pinababayaan," he said.

Punong Barangay Joseph Diza also added, "Dahil sa mga natanggap na proyekto, tuluy-tuloy na ang pagyakap ng mga IP sa kapayapaan at kaayusang isinusulong ng ating gobyerno."

Present also during the program were the members of Koronadal City Eagles Club, a loyal partner of DA 12 in the BESO Program, government agencies, and officials from the Local Government unit of Palimbang. (Justin Aquino)