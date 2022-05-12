Dad-son tandem won, proclaimed in Maguindanao

A father-son tandem won in a landslide fashion and proclaimed as mayor-elect and vice mayor-elect, respectively, of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Rowaida Kalid, municipal election officer and chairperson of the town’s board of canvassers, said she proclaimed at 10 a.m. on Tuesday Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan as mayor and his son incumbent Mayor Engr. Marop Ampatuan as vice mayor.

Engr. Marop served as local chief executive of Shariff Aguak since 2016.

The board also proclaimed the councilors-elect of Shariff Aguak based on the election returns from 32 clustered precincts.

They are Datu Oping B. Ampatuan (13,061 votes), Ameir Akmad S. Aguak (12,733), Datu Jhong B. Ampatuan (12,699), Watari S. Baganian (10,481), Ritchie Ampatuan (9,658), Alibai S. Ampatuan (9,504), Doris Upam (9,384) and Rasul U. Ampatuan (8,598).

“The election in Shariff Aguak was generally peaceful and orderly, no harassments or violence in voting precincts during the duration of voting,” Anwar Kuit Emblawa, executive secretary Mayor Marop Ampatuan, said in a phone interview.

Two grenade blasts occurred along the national highway but far from residential areas.

“The explosions were to sow fear but the voters were not affected and they still voted,” Emblawa said of the explosions.

Emblawa said the father-son tandem appreciated the trust and confidence provided them by more than 15,000 voters.

“We thank you and we recognized your votes, rest assured we will perform even beyond your expectations, this victory is the victory of all the people of Shariff Aguak,” the elected officials said in a joint statement after proclamation.