  Saturday Oct, 16 2021 08:49:58 AM

Daily COVID-19 infections in Region 12 going down

HEALTH • 06:15 AM Sat Oct 16, 2021
28
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SEVEN (257) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 54,122 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,016 (5.57%) are active cases, 49,194 (90.89%) recoveries and 1,903 (3.52%) COVID-19 related deaths.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Daily COVID-19 infections in Region 12 going down

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 15, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-...

Pastor, nasawi sa vehicular crash sa Koronadal, sangkot ang motor at sasakyan ng Pag-IBIG

KORONADAL CITY - Tuluyang binawian ng buhay ang isang motorista matapos itong mabangga ng sasakyan sa national highway Purok Crismus, Barangay...

27 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in R-12; new cases going down

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 14, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-SEVEN (177) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-...

Gov. Catamco names former town mayor as new Provincial Administrator

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that she appointed former Mayor Lani Candolada of Tulunan, North Cotabato as the...

Go favors incentives for fully vaccinated to fight hesitancy

MANILA - Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher “Bong” Go has reiterated his support to proposals to provide incentives to...