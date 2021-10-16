Daily COVID-19 infections in Region 12 going down

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SEVEN (257) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 54,122 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,016 (5.57%) are active cases, 49,194 (90.89%) recoveries and 1,903 (3.52%) COVID-19 related deaths.