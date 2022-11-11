DAR-Sarangani completes individual land titling for ARBs in San Jose, GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - The Department of Agrarian Reform Provincial Office - Sarangani, through the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project of DAR, has generated C-titles registered in the names of 292 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) of Barangay San Jose here covering an area of about 478 hectares.

It was previously registered under the name of VARBC (Vineyard Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative) through a Collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) No. 00094044, with Transfer Certificate of Title No. T-249.

Under the Project SPLIT, the land with collective CLOA was subdivided and the previous title awarded to VARBC was eventually cancelled. Individual C-titles were issued to the ARBs, whose qualifications were screened pursuant to Republic Act 6657 (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law of 1988) as amended by Republic Act 9700.

With the generation of the individual C-Titles, it will improve land tenure security and stabilize property rights of the 292 ARBs in Barangay San Jose who were granted with lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. Many of these farmer-beneficiaries have been waiting for decades to take hold of a land title issued in their names.

Preparation for the distribution of the individual C-Titles to the agrarian reform beneficiaries is already in the final stage and will take place this November 2022.

Other details to be announced later.