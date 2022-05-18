  Wednesday May, 18 2022 04:16:00 PM

Datu Guimid "Jimmy" Matalam dies, 84

Breaking News • 09:00 AM Wed May 18, 2022
DXMS RADYO BIDA
The late Datu Guimid Matgalam (left) is seen here with Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod in this 2019 photo.

SUMAKABILANG BUHAY NA si DATU GUIMID JIMMY MATALAM, dating Congressman ng Maguindanao, dating vice governor ng binuwag na ARMM.  Siya ay naging assemblyman din ng Maguindanao second district.

Kilala siya sa tawag na Datu Jimmy, anak ni dating Cotabato Empire Gov. Datu Udtog Matalam at kamag-anak din ni dating Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun at dating MILF founding chairman Salamat Hashim.

Siya ay pumanaw dahil sa matagal nang karamdaman.

Bapa Guimid “DATU JIMMY” Matalam

-former Congressman 2nd District of Maguindanao (1987-1992 and 2001-2004)

-former Regional Vice Governor

-former Regional Legislative Assembly SPEAKER

-former Regional Assemblyman

"Unknown to many of the younger generations today, Bapa Jimmy is the Prinicipal Author of RA 6734 “An Act Providing for an Organic Act for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.” during his stint as Representative of the 2nd District of Maguindanao in 8th Congress (1987-1992)," a relative, Datu Mahadudin Pendatun Sumpingan, said in his FB page.

