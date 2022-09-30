Datu Jamael "Datu Jam" Sinsuat shot dead near Mosque in Barangay Dalican

COTABATO CITY - Police have launched manhunt against unidentified gunmen who shot dead a former village chairperson while he was emerging from a Friday prayer in Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Mayor Lester S. Sinsuat of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao has ordered the local police to hunt down the suspect and bring justice to his fallen uncle.

Mayor Sinsuat said former village chairman Datu Jamael Q. Sinsuat, his uncle, was shot by still unidentified gunmen while he was leaving the mosque at about 12:30 p.m. An unidentified man was also reported to have died after being his by stray bullets.

Datu Jam was reportedly walking back to his vehicle parked across the street when shot.

Datu Jamael was the official mayoralty candidate for Datu Odin Sinsuat of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) United Bangsamoro Justice Party. He lost to Mayor Lester Sinsuat in last May's elections.

Below is Mayor Sinsuat's official statement:

"I, my family together with all the constituents of the Municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao strongly condemn in the highest form the brutal killing of my uncle, Datu Jamael Q. Sinsuat, in broad daylight right after the Friday Jumuah Prayer which happened today, September 30, 2022.

"This cruel and cowardly act should hold no place in our society and community, as such, we are calling on the authorities to immediately conduct an extensive investigation of this matter to make the perpetrators answerable for this dastardly deed.

"Verily, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Datu Jamael Q. Sinsuat and earnestly pray with them that justice will prevail and be served.

"We assure the public that the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies are maintaining the peace and order in the Municipality."