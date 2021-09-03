  Friday Sep, 03 2021 04:49:23 PM

Datu Montawal residents brace for possible floods

Local News • 15:15 PM Fri Sep 3, 2021
18
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
CRITICAL LEVEL. The water level of Tunggol River in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao has risen to critical levels on Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021), prompting the town government to issue an alert for possible floods. (LGU photo)

DATU MONTAWAL, Maguindanao – Residents in low-lying communities here have been alerted for possible flooding as the Tunggol River rose to a critical level Thursday.

Bal Kadiding, Datu Montawal municipal disaster officer, said in a radio interview Friday that some low-lying villages near the riverbanks have been flooded and that several residents were preparing to move out.

“If rains continue in North Cotabato and Bukidnon, the water river here will rise further,” Kadiding said. “Based on our experience, when there’s a heavy downpour in North Cotabato and Bukidnon, the floodwater will end up in Datu Montawal and nearby towns.”

Emergency food packs are on standby for the evacuees in case the water rises.

For the past three days, the provinces of North Cotabato and Bukidnon have experienced light to moderate rains that lasted from four to six hours. (PNA)

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magelco announces power brownout for Parang, nearby areas

To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder What: Scheduled Power Interruption When: September 05, 2021 (Sunday) Time: 8:00AM to 3:00PM...

Cops still sifting through deadly Radjah Buayan gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Probers are still trying to solve the fatal ambush Wednesday in Radja Buayan, Maguidnanao of a father and his five-year-old son...

DA-12 extends livelihood aid to conflict-infested barangay in Palimbang

KORONADAL CITY - Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Brgy. Domolol, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat received livelihood assistance from the Department of...

DPWH-12 completes access road for rice, banana farmers in NoCot

MLANG, North Cotabato  -- Banana and rice farmers here are now benefitting from the access road improvement project put up by the government...

Datu Montawal residents brace for possible floods

DATU MONTAWAL, Maguindanao – Residents in low-lying communities here have been alerted for possible flooding as the Tunggol River rose to a...