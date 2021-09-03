Datu Montawal residents brace for possible floods

DATU MONTAWAL, Maguindanao – Residents in low-lying communities here have been alerted for possible flooding as the Tunggol River rose to a critical level Thursday.

Bal Kadiding, Datu Montawal municipal disaster officer, said in a radio interview Friday that some low-lying villages near the riverbanks have been flooded and that several residents were preparing to move out.

“If rains continue in North Cotabato and Bukidnon, the water river here will rise further,” Kadiding said. “Based on our experience, when there’s a heavy downpour in North Cotabato and Bukidnon, the floodwater will end up in Datu Montawal and nearby towns.”

Emergency food packs are on standby for the evacuees in case the water rises.

For the past three days, the provinces of North Cotabato and Bukidnon have experienced light to moderate rains that lasted from four to six hours. (PNA)