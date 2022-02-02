  Wednesday Feb, 02 2022 09:09:11 PM

Daulah Islamiya slain in Lanao Sur military ops

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 20:30 PM Wed Feb 2, 2022
14
By: 
6th ID news release
War materials taken from slain Daulah Islamiya member in Lanao del Sur. (6th ID Photo)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A Daulah Islamiya extremist under the Maute Group was neutralized during an encounter with the 1st Marine Brigade troops at Barangay Lumbac, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on February 02, 2022.

In an initial report, Brigadier General Jonas Lumawag, 1Marine Brigade Commander disclosed that while conducting focused military operations against the group of Polo Alim, a DI-Maute (Lanao) member with an existing warrant of arrest for murder, an undetermined number of armed men started firing at the government troops which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

“The firefight lasted for about ten (10) minutes resulting to the death of one (1) unidentified DI member and the recovery of one (1) firearm”, BGen. Lumawag added.

Recovered from the firefight were one (1) M16 rifle with attached M203 GL, one (1) hand grenade, one (1) cellphone, illegal drugs, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of the Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry Division, lauded the brave acts of the security forces involved, both military and Balabagan MPS. "The JTFC will continue to support other law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness and criminalities in our area of operation," Maj. Gen. Uy said.

The commander emphasized that the terrorists should surrender at once to avoid incidents like this. “We have been calling the remnants of the Daulah Islamiya to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the law to avoid circumstances like this, but some are not heeding to it. Surrender now and live peacefully with your families. The government and the JTFC will always welcome you,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Daulah Islamiya slain in Lanao Sur military ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A Daulah Islamiya extremist under the Maute Group was neutralized during an encounter with the 1st Marine Brigade troops...

Abu Sayyaf, soldier perish in Sulu encounter 

COTABATO CITY --- An Army soldier and an Abu Sayyaf member were killed in a gunfight in Patikul town in Sulu Monday.  The fatalities were...

Cotelco announces meter releasing sked

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) announces schedule of release of meter in its franchise area.

P374,000 worth shabu confiscated from seaman

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents seized P374,000 worth of shabu from a seaman who fell in an entrapment operation here Tuesday. Naravy Duquiatan,...

Strong winds destroy 32 houses in Maguindanao

KABUNTALAN, Maguindanao – Strong winds that battered this lowland town late Monday destroyed 32 houses, local officials said Wednesday. The...