Daulah Islamiya slain in Lanao Sur military ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A Daulah Islamiya extremist under the Maute Group was neutralized during an encounter with the 1st Marine Brigade troops at Barangay Lumbac, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on February 02, 2022.

In an initial report, Brigadier General Jonas Lumawag, 1Marine Brigade Commander disclosed that while conducting focused military operations against the group of Polo Alim, a DI-Maute (Lanao) member with an existing warrant of arrest for murder, an undetermined number of armed men started firing at the government troops which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

“The firefight lasted for about ten (10) minutes resulting to the death of one (1) unidentified DI member and the recovery of one (1) firearm”, BGen. Lumawag added.

Recovered from the firefight were one (1) M16 rifle with attached M203 GL, one (1) hand grenade, one (1) cellphone, illegal drugs, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of the Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry Division, lauded the brave acts of the security forces involved, both military and Balabagan MPS. "The JTFC will continue to support other law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness and criminalities in our area of operation," Maj. Gen. Uy said.

The commander emphasized that the terrorists should surrender at once to avoid incidents like this. “We have been calling the remnants of the Daulah Islamiya to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the law to avoid circumstances like this, but some are not heeding to it. Surrender now and live peacefully with your families. The government and the JTFC will always welcome you,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.