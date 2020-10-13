Davao imposes earlier curfew hours, liquor ban

DAVAO CITY – Amid the surge in coronavirus cases here, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte issued Monday an executive order enforcing longer curfew hours and reinstating the ban on liquor drinking in public places.

Executive Order 55 imposes a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. everyday beginning October 15 until December 31 this year.

The liquor ban, on the other hand, will be implemented in public places such as roads, alleys, and open spaces every day at any given time.

Exempted from the curfew hours are government workers "who are on duty during curfew hours, all private offices and establishments employees who time in and time out of work within the curfew hours, this shall mean to include their travel to and from their residence, all medical doctors and veterinarians who need to work, and workers of public utility companies (energy, water, internet, etc.) conducting the construction, maintenance or emergency activities."

Also exempted from the curfew are "subsistence and business fishing activities, their vessels are subject to lawful inspection by the Maritime Police, Task Force Davao, Navy, or Coast Guard, if there is a reasonable belief that there is the illegal activity or unlawful materials in the vessel, individuals attending the wake of a family member and all medical, emergency and disaster cases."

In a radio interview Monday, Duterte said the regulations were necessary to further reduce the non-essential travel of residents and limit the chances of getting the infection.

“This is based on the interviews of the Covid-19 patients where they discussed their movement before getting the disease. There is a pandemic, and it is a public health concern, so we need to prioritize public health and the general welfare,” the mayor said.

She also clarified that the curfew will cover only individuals, and that offices, establishments, places of worship, and other institutions "are encouraged to adjust their operating hours accordingly".

Duterte said the presentation of an employee’s identification card of an establishment operating within the curfew hours will be required for individuals who are inspected on the streets or stopped at checkpoints.

“You need to bring your ID especially employees who are working beyond the curfew hours,” Mayor Sara added. (PNA)