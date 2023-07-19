Davao Oriental robbery gang nabbed in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police on Tuesday arrested here six men from the faraway Davao Oriental after they robbed a commercial establishment in nearby Makilala town in Cotabato in the morning the same day.

The suspects, Gemar Solidag Tipan, 36, Manilito Paragas Linda, 42, Allan Colita Miesco, 49, Dennis Singson Sefuentes, 40, Denver Jay Sefuentes, 35, and the 57-year-old Arcadio Tipan Sefuentes Jr., were cornered by pursuing personnel of different units under the Cotabato Provincial Police Office in a busy stretch of the Jose Abad Santos Street here.

The police had seized from them a 9 millimeter pistol, three .45 caliber pistols and several sachets of shabu and also impounded their Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck.

Brig Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, and Lt. Col. Britz Estadilla of the Makilala Municipal Police Station separately told reporters Wednesday the six men shall be prosecuted for armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects first robbed three employees of the Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation, Jerry Luy, Jemuel Guichapin and Joemar Dignos while at the Alabata Store in Barangay Malasila in Makilala and took from them and the owner of the establishment P50,000 at gunpoint.

The group then proceeded to Kidapawan City, instead of returning to Davao del Sur where they were reported to have come from, and were eventually intercepted by policemen at a trading hub in Kidapawan City, not too distant from Makilala.

Local officials in the adjoining Banaybanay and Lupon towns in Davao Oriental have confirmed to reporters that the six men are indeed from Davao Oriental.

Three of them are residents of Barangay Piso in Banaybanay, according to the sources, among them members of the multi-sector Municipal Peace and Order Council.

Macaraeg said their intelligence operatives in Cotabato province have a theory that the six robbery suspects did not return to Davao City where they had reportedly come from and proceeded to Kidapawan City instead to pull off another robbery attack.

The three suspects surnamed Sefuentes were tagged in an armed robbery in Ampayun, Butuan City early on, according to local executives in Banaybanay.