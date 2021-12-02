Dawla Islamiyah member slain in Maguindanao clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A member of the Dawlah Islamiya Terror Group, who was later on identified as the son of DITG sub-leader Hassan Indal, was killed during an encounter with the Joint Task Force Central Troops at Sitio Ulangkaya, Brgy Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao on December 01, 2021.

The Commanding Officer of 6th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Banaag, disclosed that the firefight happened after residents of said place reported the presence of armed men who were extorting supplies in the community. The armed clash lasted for about 5 minutes which caused the armed men to scamper towards different directions leaving behind the lifeless body of alias Adsam, who has been involved in different criminal activities and atrocities in Central Mindanao.

“The timely information from the community and the intensified security operations of the Joint Task Force Central against the DITG and the BIFF continues to weaken the said violent extremist groups,” said Col. Pedro Balisi, Brigade Commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade.

Upon scouring the area, the troops were able to recover a high powered firearm and various war materials which include one (1) 5.56mm rifle, one (1) Bandoleer, one hundred eighty-nine (189) rounds 5.56mm ammunitions, four (4) short and three (3) long magazines for M16, and several war materials and subversive documents.

Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Juvymax Uy commended the troops for their prompt action to protect the communities from the atrocities of violent extremist groups.

“Continue to work with other law enforcement agencies and with the residents of Maguindanao to eliminate criminals and violent extremists within the communities; we will utilize all available assets of the JTFC to crush the criminals and return the peace to its people. We will not let our guards down against all groups that are threats to the safety and security of the people in South and South Central Mindanao.” MGen Uy added.