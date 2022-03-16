  Wednesday Mar, 16 2022 05:27:59 PM

Dawlah Islamiya leader surrenders in Lanao Sur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:00 PM Wed Mar 16, 2022
By: 
Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA
 Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade commander (with glasses), discusses plans after a Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) member (in white t-shirt) surrenders Tuesday at the 103ed IBde headquarters in Marawi City.

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) surrendered to military authorities in Lanao del Sur after being demoralized with continuing government efforts to neutralize local terrorist groups, a top military official said  Wednesday.

Alinor Itak Ibrahim alias Liya, 26, yielded and turned over an M16 rifle, as he pledged allegiance to the government Tuesday at the headquarters of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade (103rd IBde) in Marawi City.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, the103rd IBde commander, said a military operation that led to the capture of the DI-MG lair in the province earlier this month pushed Ibrahim to surrender.

Troops overrun the DI-MG lair on March 1 in Barangay Ilalag, Maguing, Lanao del Sur following hours of intense firefight preceded by an early morning airstrike.

 

