Dawlah Islamiya sub-leader slain in Marawi City military-police operation

MARAWI CITY - Notorious Sub Leader of Dawlah Islamiya Local Terrorist group was killed in a joint law enforcement operation by PNP and Army troops in Guimba, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, 3:45 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021.

The local terrorist was identified as Usop Nasif also known as Abu Asraf, the next in line of Abu Zacaria, the current Dawlah Islamiya terrorist leader in Lanao del Sur.

Nasif was declared dead on arrival at Amai Pakpak Medical Center when he was injured in a 30-minute firefight.

Seven personnel of PNP and one Army personnel were wounded in the firefight.

The wife of Nasif was also injured and was immediately brought to the same hospital for medical treatment.

According to Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103rd Infantry Brigade Commander, the neutralized local terrorist was the primary suspect in the killing of three PNP and three Army personnel early this year. He was also implicated in the killing of civilians who failed to give in to their extortion demands.

"The hideout was pointed out by Guimba residents fearing that he will put to danger their lives and properties," said Brig Gen Cuerpo.

"Troops are on pursuit against the cohorts of Nasif and we encourage the locals to report their presence so that we could stop their terrorist activities in the province," added Brig Gen Cuerpo.

Maj.Gen. Gene Ponio, Commander of 1st Infantry Division, commended the PNP and Army troops for the succesful neutralization of the terrorist sub leader.

"We vowed to remain relentless against these terrorist group to sustain the peace and progress that we have attained in our area of responsibility," said Maj Gen Ponio.

"We also urge the public to continue to cooperate and report any threats in their locality for us to effectively perform our mandate," ended Maj Gen Ponio.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao, on Monday visited the seven police officers injured in the pre-dawn operation.