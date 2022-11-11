DBM OKs release of P335M of BARMM’s share in taxes, other fees

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of the share of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in taxes collected within the BARMM amounting to over PHP335 million.

In a press release Thursday, the agency said DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the BARMM’s share in taxes and other fees on Monday.

“The release of funds means more development projects to be implemented for the people and government of BARMM. This is important in their exercise of their right to self-governance,” Pangandaman said.

Section 10 of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM indicates the sharing of taxes collected by the national government in BARMM.

Under the law, a 25 percent distribution share of taxes will go to the national government while the Bangsamoro government will get a 75 percent distribution of the share of taxes inclusive of the shares of the constituent local government units.

For the first 10 years from the effectivity of the said law, the 25 percent share of the national government will accrue to the Bangsamoro government.

Meanwhile, Pangandaman said she was happy to champion programs for BARMM and Mindanao in her capacity as Budget Secretary.

She is the only Muslim member in the Cabinet of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“As mentioned, the DBM will continue to help BARMM, in every way we can, in their transition process,” she added.

Pangandaman earlier vowed to promote inclusive development in Mindanao.

The DBM plays a major role in helping BARMM in its budgetary process, she added.

“We want them to have their parang own government so we're helping them in whatever way we can in terms of capacity building," she said. (PNA)