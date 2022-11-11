  Friday Nov, 11 2022 10:16:31 PM

DBM OKs release of P335M of BARMM’s share in taxes, other fees

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:45 AM Fri Nov 11, 2022
56
By: 
Azer Parrocha
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman (File photo)

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of the share of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in taxes collected within the BARMM amounting to over PHP335 million.

In a press release Thursday, the agency said DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the BARMM’s share in taxes and other fees on Monday.

“The release of funds means more development projects to be implemented for the people and government of BARMM. This is important in their exercise of their right to self-governance,” Pangandaman said.

Section 10 of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM indicates the sharing of taxes collected by the national government in BARMM.

Under the law, a 25 percent distribution share of taxes will go to the national government while the Bangsamoro government will get a 75 percent distribution of the share of taxes inclusive of the shares of the constituent local government units.

For the first 10 years from the effectivity of the said law, the 25 percent share of the national government will accrue to the Bangsamoro government.

Meanwhile, Pangandaman said she was happy to champion programs for BARMM and Mindanao in her capacity as Budget Secretary.

She is the only Muslim member in the Cabinet of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“As mentioned, the DBM will continue to help BARMM, in every way we can, in their transition process,” she added.

Pangandaman earlier vowed to promote inclusive development in Mindanao.

The DBM plays a major role in helping BARMM in its budgetary process, she added.

“We want them to have their parang own government so we're helping them in whatever way we can in terms of capacity building," she said. (PNA)

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Truce ends Army-MILF showdown in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Local executives assured Friday to help monitor the interim truce meant to stave off hostilities between the military and the Moro...

DAR-Sarangani completes individual land titling for ARBs in San Jose, GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - The Department of Agrarian Reform Provincial Office - Sarangani, through the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual...

P886K worth imported cigarettes seized in Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The police foiled Thursday an attempt by smugglers to deliver P886,000 worth of imported cigarettes to traders in Indanan, Sulu....

DOJ drops fiscal’s case vs. Mangudadatus

COTABATO CITY - THE Department of Justice has dismissed for lack of probable cause two criminal charges lodged against two members of the prominent...

DBM OKs release of P335M of BARMM’s share in taxes, other fees

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of the share of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...