Deadly gun incidents rock Pikit town anew

COTABATO CITY --- Two more deadly gun attacks rocked the troubled Pikit town in Cotabato province Thursday, the latest in an unending spate of violent incidents in the area.

Initial reports obtained Friday from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office stated that the first fatality in the separate incidents is Eliseo Pangako, killed by gunmen in Barangay Balatican, Pikit at past 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The attacker also shot and wounded two grandchildren of Pangako, both minors.

The suspects had escaped before responding barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen could reach the scene.

Local residents, among them incumbent barangay officials, told reporters Friday no fewer than 20 people have been killed in one attack after another in different barangays in Pikit in the past 24 months, bloody incidents awaiting closure by local authorities.

In less than two hours after the seemingly premeditated murder of Pangako, a policeman shot dead a man acting strangely, carrying a bag containing a pistol, in Barangay Dalingaoen, Pikit.

Major Maxim Peralta, Pikit town police chief, said the off-duty Police Sgt. Chris Paul Aniñon Baldo, a member of Midsayap municipal police office and a resident of Pikit, was to accost the unidentified person but neutralized him instead for pulling out a pistol from his bag.

The slain man turned out to be Army Sgt. Roy Degamo of Carmen, North Cotabato and member of the Army's 6th Infantry Division.

Radio reports on Friday morning said Baldo immediately turned himself in to the Pikit Municipal Police Station and surrendered his firearm after the incident.