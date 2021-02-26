Decades-long rido ends, 20 firearms turned over to Army in Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan – Weary of incessant fighting and loss of innocent lives, two barangays in Tabuanlasa Municipality finally concluded their decade-long clan wars, or locally known as rido, as they signed a peace covenant here at the Headquarters 4th Special Forces Battalion, Barangay Cabunbata, Isabela City on Wednesday, 24 February, where twenty assorted firearms were also yielded by local officials and barangay leaders.

With the combined efforts of the military, police, and local government unit, a rido settlement was signed by the conflicting clans of Barangay Sulloh between the group of Barangay Chairman Basid “Istel” Aba and the group of Hadji Nurjan Dapug; while another settlement was signed by the conflicting clans of Barangay Tong-Umos between the group of Malanji Rahmat and the group of Neriza Barahim.

Aside from signing the settlement, all families involved also perform the ‘magsapa’ or pledge of commitment officiated by Ustad Munar Ibnu of Tabuanlasa Ulama Council.

Through the initiative and efforts of the 14th Special Forces Company, assorted high-power and low-power firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the local officials and barangay leaders during the said activity as a sign of support and commitment to just and lasting peace in the Municipality of Tabuanlasa.

Surrendered firearms include fourteen (14) Caliber 30 M1 Garand Rifles, two (2) M16A1 Rifle, one (1) Colt M4 Automatic Rifle, one (1) M14 Rife, one (1) Caliber 30 M1 Carbine, one (1) Smith and Wesson Caliber .357, assorted magazines, and live ammunitions.

Brigadier General Domingo B. Gobway, the Commander of 101st Infantry Brigade and Joint Task Force Basilan, in his speech, call on every party to embrace peace and let not their future generations carry on the conflict.

“Ipakita natin ang respeto sa bawat isa. Sana huwag na natin ipamana ang kaguluhan sa ating mga anak at sa ating mga apo.” Brigadier General Gobway said.

Also present during the activity were Police Colonel Rodrigo O. Maramo – the Provincial Director of the PNP, Lieutenant Colonel Alex D. Ampati of 4SFBN, First Lieutenant Alvin Balancod of 14SFC, Police Lieutenant Jakaria Muin – the COP of Tabuanlasa, local government officials, barangay leaders, and other guests.