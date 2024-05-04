DENR-12 MANP Cotabato documents encounter with "Ibong Adarna"

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Four birds of the Philippine Trogon (Harpactes ardens), a bird species associated with the mythical Ibong Adarna, were documented within the confines of the Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP) during the recent Biodiversity Monitoring System (BMS) activity.

This sighting marks the second encounter with the species, following its initial discovery during the BMS in 2023.

The Philippine Trogon, locally known as Arak by the Obo Monuvu people of Mt. Apo, is the sole species of trogon endemic to the Philippines.

Despite its classification as a species of Least Concern under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Philippine Trogon holds immense cultural and ecological significance within the Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP) and throughout the region.

The Obo Monuvu people, custodians of Mt. Apo's ancestral lands, have long revered the bird species as a symbol of their connection to the environment.

The presence of the Philippine Trogon serves as an indicator of overall ecosystem health.

Its sensitivity to habitat disturbances and environmental changes makes it a valuable bioindicator species.

Conservation efforts are guided by the ongoing monitoring of the trogon's habitat preferences and population trends, providing significant insight into the present condition of the MANP's ecosystems.

