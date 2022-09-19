  Monday Sep, 19 2022 04:59:46 PM

DENR officials set free female Hawksbill sea turtle in Sarangani

Climate Change/Environment • 16:45 PM Mon Sep 19, 2022
DENR-Sarangani news release

A female Hawksbill Sea Turtle that was rescued in Maasim, Sarangani Province finally returned to its natural habitat after four months of rehabilitation. It was released at the coastal waters of Barangay Ladol in Alabel town led by DENR Sarangani PENR Officer Maria Elvira V. Lumayag together with Board Member Corazon S. Grafilo, SBPS in-house veterinarian Dr. Roy O. Mejorada and other DENR-12 personnel during the celebration of International Coastal Cleanup this morning.

